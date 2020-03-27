Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $15.38 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

