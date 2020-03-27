Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $439,000 Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

