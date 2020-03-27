Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.15.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.