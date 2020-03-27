Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Centene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

