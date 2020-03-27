Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

