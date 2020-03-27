Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,500 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,478,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,993,000 after buying an additional 451,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,958,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after buying an additional 656,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

