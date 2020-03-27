Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,900 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

