Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,900 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

