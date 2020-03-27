Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,700 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mylan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mylan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Mylan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 508.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

