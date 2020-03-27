Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,210,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after acquiring an additional 828,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after acquiring an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

