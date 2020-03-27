Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 819,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. III Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 172,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.55 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

