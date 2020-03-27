Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $716,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 482,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,046,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 21,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $249.00 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

