Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Shares of BA opened at $169.70 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

