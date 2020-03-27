Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $905,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,709,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

