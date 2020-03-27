Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $819,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,301,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $244.95 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

