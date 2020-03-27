Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

