Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Concho Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from to in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.87.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.