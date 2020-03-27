Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.