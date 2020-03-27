Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $77.44 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

