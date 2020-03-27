Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 188.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $294.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.27. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

