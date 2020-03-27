Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Lincoln National by 21.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

