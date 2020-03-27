Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,300 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

