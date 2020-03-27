Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,300 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.37. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

