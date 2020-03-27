Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Paypal stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

