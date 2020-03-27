Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $330,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

