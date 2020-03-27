Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,200 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Metlife stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.