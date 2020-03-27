Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,800 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $689,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.