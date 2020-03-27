Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 881,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

