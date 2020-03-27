Insider Selling: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Insider Sells 14,718 Shares of Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Laxman Narasimhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Laxman Narasimhan bought 17,241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 5,750 ($75.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,049.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,093.88. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RB shares. UBS Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,150 ($94.05) to GBX 7,350 ($96.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,386.58 ($84.01).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

