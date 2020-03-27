Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $565,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,655,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $648,500.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.
About Palomar
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.