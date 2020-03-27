Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $565,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,655,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $648,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.