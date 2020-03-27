Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.90, for a total transaction of $985,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at $605,268,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.33.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

