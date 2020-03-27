Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Buys 342,112 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry purchased 342,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,648,979.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,523,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,284,335.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.71 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,971 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,231 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

