Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Buys $3,034,199.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 405,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,034,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, March 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 108,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $821,560.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,405,775.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $672.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.17. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,719,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.