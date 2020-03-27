Insider Buying: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Director John M. Piecuch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,740.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BBCP stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 295,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.36.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

