Insider Buying: Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) President Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) President Joseph A. Moroney acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $10,770.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $10.90 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

