Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Immunomedics worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMMU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMMU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

IMMU opened at $13.23 on Friday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.53.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

