IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.