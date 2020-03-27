IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $110.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.