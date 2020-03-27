IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,324,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 617,661 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

