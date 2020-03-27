IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $953,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Insiders bought 1,113,700 shares of company stock worth $26,612,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

