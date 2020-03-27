IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

