IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

