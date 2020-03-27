IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 605 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

O opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

