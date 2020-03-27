IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra increased their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

NYSE RTN opened at $155.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

