IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.62 and a quick ratio of 38.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

