Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.0777

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00001167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $299,790.84 and approximately $9.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.02564037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00195285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00040959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

