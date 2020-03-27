IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of IAA worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAA will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

