Hyve Group’s (HYVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HYVE. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of HYVE stock opened at GBX 22.15 ($0.29) on Monday. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $180.70 million and a PE ratio of 55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.18.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,891.34).

Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

