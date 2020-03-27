Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Director Sells $1,485,902.00 in Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $304.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.91. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $384.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,049,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.