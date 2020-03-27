Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huazhu Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

HTHT opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.